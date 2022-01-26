Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 89.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

