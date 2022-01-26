Aviva PLC Sells 17,399 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

