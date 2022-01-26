Aviva PLC Sells 797 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

