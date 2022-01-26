Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hess by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hess by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

