B. Riley Trims Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Target Price to $6.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENTX opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

