B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

GILT opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

