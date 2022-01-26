B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 206,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

