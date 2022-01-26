B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $515.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.