BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

LON:BA opened at GBX 603 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.01. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

