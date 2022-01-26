Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) versus Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Critical Review

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Balchem and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60

Balchem presently has a consensus price target of $163.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Balchem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balchem and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $703.64 million 6.77 $84.62 million $2.87 51.29 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.19 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.47

Balchem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Balchem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Balchem has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Balchem and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 12.17% 13.46% 9.87% Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59%

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems. The Animal Nutrition and Health segment comprises nutritional products derived from microencapsulation and chelation technologies in addition to basic choline chloride. The Specialty Products segment offers Ethylene oxide for the health care industry. The Industrial Products segment refers to certain derivatives of choline chloride which manufactured and sold into industrial applications as a component for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells. The company was founded in January 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, NY.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

