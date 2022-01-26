Ball (BLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLL opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

