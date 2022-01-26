Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

BLDP stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,709,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

