Ballast Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 51,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.