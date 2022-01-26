Ballast Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 461,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

