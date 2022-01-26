Ballast Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

