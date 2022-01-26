Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 685,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,772,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

