Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,723. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

