Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,953 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 60.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 428.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

