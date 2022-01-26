Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 280.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

