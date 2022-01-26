Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $159,005,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.33.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

