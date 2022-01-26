Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $318,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

