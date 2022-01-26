Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,269 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $123,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

