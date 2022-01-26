Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

