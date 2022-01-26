Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 116,668 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 84.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,668 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

