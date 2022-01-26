Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

