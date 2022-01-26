Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

