Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 18,201 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

