Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $227,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hershey were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of HSY opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.