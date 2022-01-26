Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $603.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

