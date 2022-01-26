Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,511 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

