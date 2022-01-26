Bank of Marin Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

