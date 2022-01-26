Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $405,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

