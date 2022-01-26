Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,986,497 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

