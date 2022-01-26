Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.61 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

