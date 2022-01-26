Bank of Nova Scotia Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Datadog worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,729,980 shares of company stock valued at $305,269,953 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

