Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.73 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AME stock opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

