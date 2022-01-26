Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

