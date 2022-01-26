Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,536 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

