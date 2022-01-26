Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 191,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

