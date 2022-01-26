Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 376.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $381.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

