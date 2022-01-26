Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,951 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Okta were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.53 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

