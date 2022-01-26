Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $405,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

