Barclays Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

LDOS opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

