Barclays Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $85.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.