Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

