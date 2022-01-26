Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,024 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 2,253 call options.
Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
