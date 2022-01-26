Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,024 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 2,253 call options.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

