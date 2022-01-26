Barclays Trims CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Target Price to $8.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.
Shares of CX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.