Barclays Trims CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Target Price to $8.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.

Shares of CX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

