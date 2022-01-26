Barings LLC Has $354,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

