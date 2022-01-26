Barings LLC Invests $340,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

