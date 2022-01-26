Barings LLC Invests $445,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.05.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

